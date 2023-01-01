The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss left franchise after racial discrimination investigation - report

The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss reportedly exited the reality TV show franchise following a racial discrimination investigation.

According to Variety, the executive producer left the franchise earlier this week following an investigation into his possible misconduct against employees and potential cast members.

The media mogul did not note why he was leaving the popular dating show in his exit announcement, however, sources claimed that he was being investigated for alleged racial discrimination at the time.

Producers had reportedly complained about Mike's "bullying" behaviour on The Bachelor's set, saying he would "lash out" at employees who suggested casting more diverse reality stars.

"People said he would retaliate against people for having minorities and Black people on the show. He favoured certain people over other people," one source claimed. "He would say, 'Minorities don't get ratings.'"

Responding to Variety's report via email, Mike acknowledged that he could have done more to diversify the contestants on the series.

"Since its premiere 21 years ago, times have certainly changed and I’d have to say we didn’t keep up with the pace of those changes," he stated. "I am proud of the work we've done over the past five years to make the show substantially more diverse, but I do believe I could have done more. Hopefully, the franchise will continue to move in the right direction."

He added, "Judging by the number of staff weddings we've hosted at our home and the number of teary messages that blew up my phone when I announced I had turned in my final rose, I'm pretty sure I had more good days than bad, lifted more spirits than hurt feelings and leave the franchise in good hands, with more friends than foe."

He will no longer have any involvement with the show.