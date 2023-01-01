Pete Davidson doesn't understand fascination with his love life

Pete Davidson doesn't understand why people are so interested in his love life.



Since his split from Ariana Grande in 2018, the Saturday Night Live star has dated a series of famous faces including Kate Beckinsale, Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian.



During an appearance on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast on Thursday, Pete admitted he doesn't think his dating life is particularly "crazy" or deserving of the tabloid coverage.



"I'm in my 20s and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting," he said, reports Us Weekly. "I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost - for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."



The King of Staten Island actor shared that it was "confusing" to see people care about his love life, especially as he isn't "flexing" on social media.



"These people that I've dated, I met them at work (SNL). I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicentres of where you meet people and that's how it happened," he stated.



The 29-year-old confessed it felt "s**tty" to be famous for his relationships instead of his work, noting that he has "no control" over when his picture is taken.



"Suddenly you're in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that's a really sh**ty feeling," he commented. "I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working."



Pete's love life first made headlines thanks to his short-lived engagement to Ariana in 2018. He has since been linked to Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor and is currently dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.