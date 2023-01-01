Chris Pine jokes he and Regé-Jean Page are in WhatsApp group called 'internet's boyfriend'

Chris Pine has joked that he and Regé-Jean Page are in a WhatsApp group called "Internet's boyfriend".



The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-stars have legions of fans online and are frequently lusted over on social media.



During an interview with People magazine, the actors were asked for their thoughts on their "internet's boyfriend" status and they had a humorous response.



"We talk about it all the time," the Star Trek actor quipped. "We have a WhatsApp. It's just called 'internet's boyfriend.' We'll send each other pictures of ourselves: 'These are what my fans are saying.' So, we're into it big time."



The Bridgerton star joked that the internet is "well-wooed", and added, "We send the internet flowers all the time."



Elsewhere in the interview, Pine praised his co-star for coping so well with the level of devotion he received from fans after starring in Netflix phenomenon Bridgerton in 2020.



"I'm so kind of in awe of how one comes out of an experience like Bridgerton and manages to be normal," Pine praised. "Regé is hardworking and professional, and specifically what is infuriating is he's also very funny."



Pine and Page can be seen starring alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant in the latest Dungeons & Dragons movie, which is in cinemas now.