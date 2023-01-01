Songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ‘vey excited’ over making of ‘Frozen 3’

Songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are “vey excited” about ‘Frozen 3’ being made.

Disney officially confirmed in February the third instalment in the fantasy franchise is in the works – three years since ‘Frozen 2’ ranked as the highest-grossing animated movie – and husband-and-wife team Kristen, 51, and Robert, 48, are likely to return to write the threequel’s soundtrack after scooping an Oscar for co-writing ‘Let it Go’ from the original in the series.

Kristen, whose daughters with Robert, Katie and Annie, had voice roles in ‘Frozen’, told Collider about the news it was getting a third part: “They told us, the day of, and a little bit about what they’re thinking. It got us very excited. Now, we have to let the wheels of Hollywood do what they do, but we were very excited with their ideas.”

Robert said in a joint interview with his wife about how they wrote tunes for ‘Frozen’ as its main characters reminded him of his kids: “The thing that we love about our own career, if we can say something we love about it, is that we get to pick projects that we feel so passionate about.

“With ‘Frozen’, when they showed us the pictures of Little Anna and Little Elsa, we were like, ‘That’s Katie and Annie. That’s our kids. This is for them. This is what we have to be saying to the world right now.’

Kristen also told how she and Robert have learned to communicate better in their personal and working relationships through therapy.

She said: “Over the years, in collaboration, we’ve learned so much, as individuals, through therapy.

“One of the things we both learned is how to communicate differently. We actually learned this wonderful means of communication that we still use in our collaboration today where, if things get really tense, sometimes we have to say, ‘Okay, we need to have conscious dialogue,’ which means that I’m going to talk to you and I’m gonna say, ‘Here’s what I’m feeling right now. I am feeling that your attitude is making me close down. I brought you something that was really fresh and raw, and you shut it down immediately. It makes me feel very defensive, and I’m bringing that defensiveness into the room.’

“And then, his job is to then reflect that back to me and say, ‘You’re feeling a little defensive because I shut you down. Is there anything else?’

“And then, I have to say, ‘Oh, yeah, and actually that other thing that happened at breakfast also made me feel this thing.’

“And he’s like, ‘So, you’re mad about what happened at breakfast. Anything else?’ And then, I can go, ‘No, you’ve got that right.’

“And then, he has to say, ‘That makes sense to me because I was a dick at breakfast. I was just shutting you down.’

“And then, he gets to do his thing, and I have to reflect it back to him.

“That way, we really slow down the process and hear each other, and have to see it from each other’s point of view. That’s been a game changer in our relationship and in our collaboration, when things get tense.”