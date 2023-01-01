Reese Witherspoon officially files for divorce from Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Jim Toth following their separation.



According to court documents obtained by TMZ, The Morning Show star recently filed for divorce from the talent agent and producer, shortly after publicly announcing their separation on 24 March.



Filed in Nashville, Tennessee, the divorce documents named "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, and detailed how their finances should be managed and children should be cared for.



Witherspoon and Toth, who married in 2011, share 10-year-old Tennessee together. The actress also shares 19-year-old Deacon and 23-year-old Ava with her first husband Ryan Phillippe.



The documents noted that Witherspoon and Toth had a prenuptial agreement in place, which would deliver "adequate and sufficient provisions" to both following their divorce. They also suggested a "permanent parenting plan", including both parties taking a parenting class, which is mandatory in Davidson County.



Witherspoon and Toth announced their split on social media just days before they were due to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.



"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."