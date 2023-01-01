Teyana Taylor to play Dionne Warwick in biopic

Teyana Taylor is set to portray Dionne Warwick in a biopic.

In a preview clip of an upcoming appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the Gonna Love Me singer revealed she is "already working on" a project about the legendary artist.

"We're already working on it," Teyana smiled. "We're in the building process right now. I always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person that I would be playing."

Teyana went on to list Angela Bassett's role as Tina Turner in 1993's What's Love Got to Do with It? and Jamie Foxx's portrayal of Ray Charles in 2004's Ray as being particularly inspiring to her as she prepares for the gig.

"I miss when movies were like that, when you got to really get to know them and tap in," the 32-year-old continued, before emphasising just how much respect she has for Dionne. "I've always been a firm believer and stood on safety. She's had a wonderful career, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible to tell her story because a lot of these stories get misconstrued or extremely dramatised to an extent. That's not really where we want to go."

Back in December 2020, Dionne, 82, wrote in a Twitter message that Teyana would "obviously" play her in a biopic if such a project was greenlit.

Teyana's full interview for The Tamron Hall Show is set to air on Monday. She is currently promoting the new drama film, A Thousand and One.