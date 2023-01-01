Shemar Moore to make special appearance on The Young and the Restless

Shemar Moore is set to return to The Young and the Restless for a special episode.

On Friday, editors at Deadline reported that the Criminal Minds star will appear in an upcoming instalment of the soap opera to celebrate the programme’s 50th anniversary.

Later, Shemar took to Instagram to confirm the news.

“Aaayyee!!! Ya Boy Malcolm Winters is coming back to @youngandrestlesscbs on Monday MAY 8th,” he exclaimed.

Shemar first appeared in the daytime series as Malcolm Winters in 1994 and departed in 2001. He returned for several short stints, including an appearance in the tribute episode dedicated to Kristoff St. John.

The episode is set to follow Shemar’s character returning to Genoa City and connecting with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil).