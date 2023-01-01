Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning to lead The Perfect Couple

Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and others have been cast in The Perfect Couple.



Netflix has announced in a Friday press release that their upcoming murder mystery series The Perfect Couple has found its cast in the The Northman star, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Omar Epps, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khattar, Jack Reynor, Mia Isaac, Sam Nivola, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.



Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name, The Perfect Couple would follow bride Amelia Sacks (played by Eve Hewson) as she married into one of Nantucket’s wealthiest families, when a dead body appears on the beach at the wedding.



After the casting news broke, Eve reposted a headline on her Instagram, captioning it, “What multiverse is this…?”



Billy has been set to play the groom, Benji Winbury, with Nicole as his mother, Liev as his father, Dakota as his sister, Jack as his brother Thomas, Sam as his brother Will, and Ishaan as his best friend. Meghann has signed on to portray the bride’s best friend Merritt Monaco, with Omar as the Chief of Police, Mia as the Chief’s daughter, Donna as the detective, and Isabelle as a family friend.



Susanne Bier has agreed to direct all six episodes of the series as well as executive produce alongside showrunner Jenna Lamia.



Shawn Levy and Josh Barry have also been set to executive produce under their 21 Laps Entertainment banner, with Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group, as well as Nicole and Per Saari for Blossom Films.



Production on The Perfect Couple has begun.