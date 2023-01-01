'It was delicious': Rege-Jean Page recalls swimming in his 'own juices' filming in armour

Regé-Jean Page was swimming in his "own juices" in his armour for 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'.



The 34-year-old actor stars as knight Xenk Yendar in the movie adaptation of the classic board game and he joked that it was "delicious" having to endure the sweat and discomfort all while trying to shoot fighting scenes.



He told BBC Radio 1: “Filming in armour is not where you want to be.



“You’re hot all day. You can’t sit down. The sweat goes nowhere — it just kind of hangs out. It becomes a scuba suit, just with your own juices. It was delicious.”



The 'Bridgerton' star recently told Variety: “It was hot, everything’s kind of digging into your ribs.



“You’re trying do these complicated fight sequences and nothing moves quite how it’s meant to. Chain mail, plate armour? None of this is made for comfort.”



Meanwhile, the 'Gray Man' actor recently revealed the cast played a "big game" of 'Dungeons' and Dragons' to get into character.



The film sees players embark on epic quests and level up in fantasy worlds, and just before shooting 'Honour Among Thieves', he and his castmates Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head all sat down together to play the game.



He told ScreenRant: "That was the most fun part of this journey, in terms of finding that dynamic with the cast. First and foremost, it was incredibly easy because you have the privilege of working with an incredibly sharp, incredibly talented, very creative cast. The way that we did that initially was we played a big game of 'Dungeons and Dragons' together before we shot the movie, which is a very natural thing for actors to do. We very easily slipped into that."