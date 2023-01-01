Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer win top acting prizes at 2023 Olivier Awards

Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer were among the big winners at the 2023 Olivier Awards on Sunday night.



The Aftersun star took home the statuette for Best Actor for his portrayal of Stanley Kowalski in the London revival of Tennessee Williams' play A Streetcar Named Desire, while the Killing Eve star won Best Actress for the one-woman play Prima Facie.



"Thank you so much for this honour, I feel incredibly privileged to be standing on the shoulders of the immense talent of so many other people," Mescal said in his acceptance speech, before giving a shout-out to his mum, who is undergoing cancer treatment. "And finally, I want to thank my parents who never said no, to my dad and my mom, and I hope you get better soon."



In Comer's inspiring acceptance speech, she stated, "To any kids who haven't been to drama school, who can't afford to go to drama school, who've been rejected from drama school - don't let anyone tell you it's impossible."



In addition, A Streetcar Named Desire was named Best Revival and Prima Facie was crowned Best New Play.



My Neighbour Totoro, the stage adaptation of the 1988 Japanese animated film, was the night's biggest winner, taking home six of the nine categories it was nominated for, including Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.



Elsewhere, Arthur Darvill won Best Actor in a Musical for the revival of Oklahoma! and Katie Brayben won Best Actress in a Musical for Tammy Faye.



The 2023 Olivier Awards were hosted by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham at London's Royal Albert Hall.







The main list of winners is as follows:







Best Actor: Paul Mescal - A Streetcar Named Desire



Best Actress: Jodie Comer - Prima Facie



Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Will Keen - Patriots



Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Anjana Vasan - A Streetcar Named Desire



Best Actor in a Musical: Arthur Darvill - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!



Best Actress in a Musical: Katie Brayben - Tammy Faye



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical: Zubin Varla - Tammy Faye



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical: Beverley Knight - Sylvia



Best New Play: Prima Facie



Best New Musical: Standing at the Sky's Edge



Best Revival: A Streetcar Named Desire



Best Musical Revival: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!



Best Entertainment or Comedy Play: My Neighbour Totoro



Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director: Phelim McDermott - My Neighbour Totoro