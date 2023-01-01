King Charles III ends The Queen's Green Canopy project

King Charles III has completed The Queen's Green Canopy tree-planting project.

The British monarch announced the completion of his late mother's tree-planting initiative, which honoured her Platinum Jubilee, via The Royal Family's Instagram account on Sunday.

"Proudly marking the end of the @queensgreencanopy project by planting this Acer tree in the gardens of Sandringham House - one of over 3 million that have been planted in Queen Elizabeth II's name as part of this initiative," read the caption, which accompanied a photo of The King and his son Prince William with the tree.

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 in September last year, months after celebrating 70 years on the throne.

Her initiative officially launched in May 2021 and the first planting season ran from October 2021 to March 2022, her Platinum Jubilee year. The second planting season ran from October 2022 to March 2023.

"It is hard to believe that two years have passed since my mother and I planted a tree in Windsor Great Park to mark the commencement of The Queen's Green Canopy," the monarch said in a statement.

"As the second planting season draws to a close, and with it this vitally important initiative, I particularly wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone from across the United Kingdom who has helped to plant over three million trees to create an enduring legacy in Queen Elizabeth's name," he continued. "This project has shown how simple, practical and positive gestures can make a big difference, and I can think of no more fitting tribute to Her late Majesty's seventy-year reign."

The King's coronation is due to take place on 6 May.