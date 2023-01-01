Simu Liu feels no pressure for Shang-Chi sequel

Simu Liu is relaxed about the 'Shang-Chi' sequel.

The 33-year-old actor will reprise his role as Xu Shang-Chi/Shaun in the follow-up to the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' but does not feel the weight of expectation that came with the original film.

In an interview with Collider, Simu said: "Generally, you're under the most pressure when something is unproven. There's really high stakes. I remember shooting the first movie and feeling like, 'Okay, we're essentially crafting this character, every single day.'

"The stakes could not be higher because it was a 100 bajillion dollar movie budget. I feel like those are the circumstances under which the pressure would be the highest."

Simu, who is set to star alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming 'Barbie' movie, continued: "Going into a sequel feels exciting. It doesn't necessarily feel like there's a pressure to perform or a pressure to exceed. It feels like we've established a world and there's just something really nostalgic and exciting about returning to that world that we've spent so much time ideating on and thinking about.

"And then, we're getting to revisit some things, but also show the viewer new things. We'll deliver all of the amazing action that we were celebrated for on the first movie, but then hopefully explore new sides of Shaun's character and the characters around him."

Simu also quipped that it may be difficult to get Michelle Yeoh to return as Ying Nan following her Oscar-winning performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

He said: "That is, of course, if we can still afford Michelle Yeoh. She's on top of the world and just the queen of everything."