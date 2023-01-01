James Corden feeling 'scared' as The Late Late Show draws to a close

James Corden is feeling "scared" about his career as the end of The Late Late Show draws near.



The British comedian admitted during a panel discussion at PaleyFest LA on Sunday that he feels terrified being on such "unstable ground" professionally since he started hosting the late-night talk show in March 2015.



"I've thought lots what I'd like to do," he said, reports Variety. "They're very reliant on people wanting me to do them, so I don't know. It's going to be important to take a breath and take a moment. I can't start to comprehend what these eight years have done to me, to say goodbye... if I'm sensible I will try to embrace some silence, because it's been really loud for eight years.



"I'm certain this is the most overwhelming year of my life, professionally. I haven't felt this scared since I decided to take the show, to move here. I haven't felt on such unstable ground, where I don't know what I'm going to do. I have to embrace that feeling."



At a different point in the conversation, Corden told Bryan Cranston this moment in his career was "absolutely terrifying".



There are only 12 episodes left of The Late Late Show with James Corden before its run comes to end after eight years on 27 April.



It was revealed during the panel that one Carpool Karaoke segment will air per week for the next three weeks, there will be one more Crosswalk the Musical, and a Take a Break segment with the Kardashian-Jenner family.



To mark the conclusion of the show, a primetime special titled The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special will be broadcast. It will feature Corden and regular guest Tom Cruise taking part in a musical performance of The Lion King.



CBS network bosses will retire The Late Late Show as a franchise following Corden's departure and the slot will be filled with a reboot of the game show @midnight.