Dwayne Johnson working on live-action adaptation of Moana

Dwayne Johnson is developing a live-action version of the hit 2016 animated movie Moana.

The actor, who voiced Maui in the original, made a surprise appearance during a shareholders meeting for The Walt Disney Company on Monday, where he announced that the "reimagining" is officially in the works.

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," he said. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui-inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavour, because there is no better world for us to honour the story of our people, our passion, and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."

Dwayne indicated that he will appear in the new movie, with Auli'I Cravalho, who voiced the protagonist, also set to have a role.

"(Moana) has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses," she explained. "Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring-to audiences around the world, to me, and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way."

The live-action Moana will be produced by Dwayne, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn for Flynn Picture Co.