Ben Affleck not yet invited to Matt Damon's star-studded word game group

Ben Affleck is disappointed he hasn't yet been invited to Matt Damon's star-studded word game group.

During an appearance for The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired on Monday, the actor admitted that his longtime friend and co-star Matt has not yet officially asked him to join his "celebrity Wordle group" which also includes the likes of Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Bradley Cooper.

"No, I'm trying to get into it. And I'm being velvet roped by the bouncer here, who's telling me I've gotta get like a cool plus one or something," he said, gesturing to Matt sitting next to him.

In response, The Bourne Identity star emphasised that the group is "very, very competitive".

"So, there's Octordle, which is the eight words, and then Quordle, which is the four words, and then Wordle which is the (traditional) one. So, we play all three and you add up your score," he explained. "You're welcome to join. I was like, 'You can join the 'Nerdle' league but you might want to get your scores down.'"

Ben then joked, "All right, Will Hunting!" - referring to Matt's character in their 1997 film Good Will Hunting.

The Hollywood stars are currently promoting their new sports drama AIR, which opens in cinemas on Wednesday.