Rachel Weisz 'really thrilled' about Brendan Fraser's Oscar win

Rachel Weisz is "really thrilled" about her co-star Brendan Fraser's career resurgence and recent Oscar win.

The English actress told PORTER that she has enjoyed watching her The Mummy co-star's comeback and was pleased when he won the Best Actor Academy Award for The Whale in March.

"I'm really, really thrilled for him... that he's had this new chapter," she gushed. "And it couldn't have happened to a nicer, nicer guy."

In the 1999 adventure film, Fraser played explorer Rick O'Connell alongside Weisz as librarian Evelyn, or Evy, his love interest. They reprised their roles for the 2001 sequel, The Mummy Returns, but only Fraser went back for 2008 threequel, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

Weisz told the publication that she didn't realise how beloved the original movie is until quite recently.

"It's beloved to me, too. I feel very much the same," she shared. "When we were making it, we had no idea - we didn't know if it was going to even sell tickets. Everybody in The Mummy was just brilliant, and it was just some alchemical thing in it, that it had charm, and charm is such a strange thing - it's either there or it isn't."

The film put Weisz on the map and has remained a reference point for her when she considers what she wants from her projects or characters.

"She was feisty and prickly and innocent and goofy and clever and ballsy," the star explained. "And she was a librarian in an action movie! The character and the writing were a real breath of fresh air."

Weisz is promoting her upcoming gender-swapped remake of Dead Ringers, which premieres via Prime Video on 21 April.