Dwayne Johnson to star in live-action Moana remake

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is bringing Disney's animated movie 'Moana' back to the big screen in a live-action remake.

The 50-year-old wrestler-turned-actor voiced a character named Maui - inspired by his late grandfather - in the 2016 original which told the story of a strong-willed chief's daughter in ancient Polynesia - and he's now heading up the cast of a new version.

Johnson posted about his exciting new project on Twitter, writing: "Humbled to say we’re bringing Moana’s beautiful story to the live-action big screen! Maui changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honoured to partner with Disney to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people."

The 'Fast and Furious' star - whose mother was Samoan - added in a statement: "I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of ‘Moana’ to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.

"I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavour, because there is no better world for us to honour the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."

Johnson also posted a video announcing the news on Twitter which showed him on a beach in Hawaii with his two young daughters talking about how much the film and the role of Maui meant to him.

He declared it's "still very early in the process and there's so much more work to be done" but he's thrilled to be given the opportunity to bring the beloved story to life again.