Scarlett Johansson's 'ego is too fragile' for social media

Scarlett Johansson has explained why she isn't on social media.

During an appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, the Black Widow star opened up about her decision not to create any accounts on Twitter, Instagram, or other social media platforms.

"I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media. I can't. My ego is too fragile," Scarlett joked. "My brain is too fragile. I'm like a delicate flower."

The actress revealed that she once used Instagram for three days before deleting it because she was too absorbed.

"I started realising that I'd spent 20 minutes looking at somebody's Instagram page, someone who worked for a friend of mine. I now know you have a pitbull and two daughters and you live in, like, Burbank," she recalled. "I just wasted 17 minutes of time. I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog and change my life in all these ways that felt so bad."

While she doesn't have her own social media channels, Scarlett admitted to looking at the Instagram and TikTok accounts for her skincare brand The Outset.

"I then become like a three-year-old with their mom's phone where I get completely absorbed into it. So that's why I know I can't have it," she added.

Although she's not on social media, Scarlett noted that she still sees some of the criticism aimed at her.

"It's both irritating and part of the gig," she summarised. "If people are being respectful it's fine, but if someone is being rude and obnoxious, then yeah. That would irritate anybody."