Ariana Grande reveals Wicked production is 'halfway' done

Ariana Grande has revealed that filming on the Wicked movie adaptation is "halfway" done.

In a Monday Instagram post, the Positions singer celebrated reaching the halfway mark during the production of Wicked, in which she is playing Glinda the Good Witch alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

Alongside a photo of herself standing under a rainbow near the set, Ariana reflected on how the shoot has changed her life.

"Savouring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she'll be with me irrevocably, forever)," she began. "I am so grateful, I don't know what to do or say... to be here in Oz where everyday is a life-changing one... to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed... to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets... to hold my brilliant twin flame/ sister Cynthia's beautiful, green hands every day... to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/ tiny-feeling spaces... to be led by the most thoughtful, brilliant, compassionate and warmest possible director on this planet, my other Ozian best friend ever Jon... to be transforming and healing parts of me that i never knew needed it. Or maybe did."

The film adaptation of the stage musical is being directed by In the Heights filmmaker Jon M. Chu in the U.K. Ariana and Cynthia's co-stars include Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey.

Concluding her post, the singer admitted she didn't want the experience to "end" and was trying to savour every moment of the shoot.

"I hope this isn't all a dream because as present as I am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one," Ariana wrote. "Happy halfway to this most beautiful crew. My fellow Ozians. My heart will be stuck here forever."

Chu reshared Ariana's post on his Instagram Stories and added, "Halfway point. love you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo so much love and care is being poured into every frame. Just wait."

The Wicked movie is being released in two parts. Wicked: Part One is slated to hit cinemas on 27 November 2024.