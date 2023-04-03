Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas celebrate first wedding anniversary

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Instagram on Monday.

The 36-year-old actress, who announced her pregnancy last month, posted a picture of herself embracing her husband on a seaside cliff.

The caption for her 12.7 million followers read, "April 3, 2023. 1 year today. Happy Anniversary."

The image was a joint post between Lohan and Shammas, whose Instagram account is private.

The Mean Girls star received congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of her friend Paris Hilton, who wrote, "Happy Anniversary! So happy for you!" with heart emojis.

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott and musician Steve Aoki both left multiple heart emojis to show their support, while designer Christian Siriano commented, "Happy Anniversary!!!!!!"

Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas after three years of dating in November 2021. While they secretly tied the knot on 3 April 2022, they didn't publicly confirm the news until that July.

The Parent Trap actress announced they were expecting their first child in March by posting a picture of a baby onesie featuring the words: "Coming soon..."

In the caption, she wrote, "We are blessed and excited!"