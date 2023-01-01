Sofia Richie converts to Judaism ahead of wedding to Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has converted to Judaism ahead of her wedding to fiancé Elliot Grainge.



The 24-year-old model revealed on her Instagram Stories on Monday that she had converted to the Jewish faith ahead of her big day.



"What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism," she wrote beside a selfie. "It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!"



Sofia announced her engagement to music executive Elliot, the son of Universal Music Group CEO and chairman Sir Lucian Grainge, on social media in April last year. She began dating 28-year-old Elliot, who is Jewish, in April 2021.



Sofia was raised Christian by her parents Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander and attended Oaks Christian School in Los Angeles.



"I went there for two years, and that's where I got my sense," she told Complex in 2016. "My family wanted church to be a place where we all went together. My dad was always traveling and my mom was always working. School is where I did Bible classes and studied God."



Elliot received the seal of approval publicly from All Night Long singer Lionel after the engagement announcement last April.



"I love Elliot. I've known him since he was 12... It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is," he told Access Hollywood.