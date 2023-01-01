Kate Bosworth and Justin Long confirm engagement

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have confirmed that they're engaged to be married.

The Blue Crush actress and Dodgeball star sparked engagement speculation when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March.

During Kate's appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Life is Short with Justin Long podcast, the 44-year-old confirmed that Kate was indeed wearing the engagement ring he gave to her shortly after his spontaneous proposal.

During the discussion, Justin, 44, explained that he planned to pop the question on Kate's birthday in January but ended up doing it earlier.

"I did have a special thing planned around your birthday and about a month before that, life, like we were talking about, things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warning," he recalled. "It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real life change, and so it came out in a very organic way."

The Jeepers Creepers actor joked how he "laboured" over how he was going to propose on her birthday, but the words "spilled out" naturally during that impromptu moment.

Kate, 40, shared that a therapist had advised them to consistently ask each other what they need after they went through a hard time.

"I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin and I said... I smiled at you, and I said, 'What do you need?' And he, like, really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you,'" she recounted. "And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.'"

The actress, who was first linked to Justin in December 2021, called the moment "the most romantic and honest and loving proposal" and revealed Justin got her father's blessing beforehand.

Kate was previously married to Michael Polish between 2013 and 2021.