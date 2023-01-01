Elle Fanning and Max Minghella split

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella have broken up.

The Somewhere actress and the actor/director were rumoured to have started dating after meeting on the set of his 2018 film, Teen Spirit.

But in an interview for the May 2023 issue of Harper's Bazaar, Elle confirmed that she and Max have parted ways.

"She is currently single, having recently come out of a long-term relationship with the actor Max Minghella," the journalist wrote in the article.

It's unclear when the pair split, though they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon together in December.

But while Elle isn't dating anyone right now, she definitely sees children in her future.

"I'd love to play Grace Kelly in something. And to have kids," the 24-year-old commented of her plans for the next decade. "But I'm a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight...Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it's my destiny."