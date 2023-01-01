Ben Affleck knows 'all' of Jennifer Lopez's songs

Ben Affleck is a big fan of his wife Jennifer Lopez's music.

During a recent interview for the Smartless podcast, co-host Jason Bateman asked the AIR director whether he is familiar with every single one of the Dance Again singer's songs.

"I do know all her music," he replied. "I do love her music and it's brilliant and I know all of it, thank you."

Ben went on to note that he knows of two songs Jennifer has written about him, 2002's Dear Ben and Dear Ben pt. II, which is set to be released later this year.

"The songs that have been written about me have been written by the greatest performer in the history of the world, Jennifer Lopez. I don't know if they are exactly about me, as maybe inspired by me because there are some negative things in there. She's amazing," the 50-year-old continued.

Ben and Jennifer, 53, first dated in the early 2000s but parted ways in 2004 after a brief engagement. However, they rekindled the romance in April 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

And as for whether he ever feels "inadequate" around the superstar, Ben insisted that he is always amazed by his wife's achievements.

"It takes a big man not to feel inadequate in the face of my wife's many, many accomplishments. I don't feel bad about myself," he added. "I'm not low self-esteem, well I am, I'm fishing a little bit. No, the truth is it's amazing."