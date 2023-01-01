Hayden Panettiere reveals 'feelings' for ex Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere has hinted at a rekindled relationship with her ex Brian Hickerson.



While speaking to The New York Times for an interview published on Tuesday, the Nashville star was asked whether she had reformed a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Brian.



Brian and Hayden reportedly dated on-and-off for four years until he was jailed in 2021 for injuring the actress.



During Hayden’s photoshoot for her Tuesday interview, her interviewer noted that she called Brian “babe”, to which she responded, “There are feelings there, yes.”



The actress clarified she didn’t want to define their relationship yet, and didn’t condone the actions that landed him in jail.



“He knows he deserved what happened to him,” she said, referring to his arrest. “I did not do any of this lightly.”



She added their relationship was “contingent on him continuing on this road of recovery”.



Elsewhere in her interview, the 33-year-old addressed fan demand for an album after her singing was featured on the series Nashville, saying, “I would love to do that one day and really do it right.”