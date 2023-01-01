Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black welcome second child

Olympic diver Tom Daley and his screenwriter husband Dustin Lance Black have welcomed their second child.

The British sports star and Oscar-winning screenwriter surprised fans by announcing the arrival of their second son, Phoenix Rose, in The Times newspaper on Wednesday.

"BLACK-DALEY on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose," the announcement in the newspaper's Births section reads.

The Olympic champ and Milk scribe welcomed their first son via surrogate in June 2018. They named him Robert Ray in honour of Tom's late father Robert, who passed away in May 2011 after a battle with brain cancer aged 40.

Their new arrival comes as a surprise as neither Tom, 28, nor Dustin, 48, had announced they were due to become parents for a second time.

Tom previously explained that they pursued surrogacy in the U.S. rather than the U.K. because the surrogates and intended parents aren't as well "protected legally".

Tom and Dustin got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in Devon, England in May 2017.

They have yet to comment on their new arrival.