Brooke Shields lost Dangerous Liaisons role to Uma Thurman

Brooke Shields has recalled losing the starring role in the 1988 movie Dangerous Liaisons to Uma Thurman.

Shields, who found fame as an actor in the '70s at the age of 12, remembered how she felt losing the role of Cécile de Volanges to the younger up-and-coming actress.

"They told me it came down to me and someone else," Shields shared in an interview with Variety. "They said the other person was this girl not many people knew about. It was Uma Thurman. At that time and that age, it felt so personal, but I've learned over time not to take it personally because 'no' outweighs 'yes' extensively in this business."

Shields noted that she and the Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction star have since become close friends.

The 1988 period drama was directed by Stephen Frears and also starred John Malkovich, Glenn Close, Michelle Pfeiffer and Keanu Reeves. It was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, and won three. The drama, Thurman's fourth film, established her as an actress to watch following her earlier career as a model.

Shields is currently promoting her docuseries Pretty Baby, which was released on Hulu in the U.S. earlier this week.