Hugh Jackman's latest skin cancer biopsies come back clear

Hugh Jackman has shared a positive health update with his 31.1 million Instagram followers - his latest biopsies have come back negative.



Earlier in the week, the Australian star let fans know why he was sporting a bandage on his nose, explaining he'd had two biopsies after his doctor wanted to check out "little things that could be or could not be basal cell (carcinoma)".



Hugh, 54, first had cancerous cells removed in 2013 and has had around six procedures since.



Sharing news on Wednesday, he revealed on Instagram Stories that he was cancer free.



"MY BIOPSIES CAME BACK NEGATIVE!!!" he excitedly wrote. "Thank you ALL for the love. I feel it!"



He went on to thank news outlets for covering the story, helping to spread the word about the importance of wearing sun protection.



"And to the media for helping get this very important message out. *PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR SUNSCREEN WITH A HIGH LEVEL OF SPF (NO MATTER THE SEASON)



"Love. HJ."



In a video message on Monday, Hugh blamed his skin cancer scares on a lax attitude to SPF when he was younger.



"Just to remind you, basal cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of all. However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming," he advised. "Please, wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me.



"This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago, it's coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe."