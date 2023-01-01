Priyanka Chopra Jonas cast in Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the cast of 'Heads of State'.

The 40-year-old actress is to star alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the Amazon Studios action movie.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but the film has been described as 'Air Force One' meets 'Midnight Run'.

Ilya Naishuller is directing from a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. The initial draft was written by Harrison Query and is based on his idea.

Filming on the movie will begin in May.

Peter Safran and John Rickard are producing for the Safran Company with Elba, Cena and Marcus Viscidi serving as executive producers.

Priyanka enjoyed huge success in her native India before making the switch to Hollywood and explained that she left Bollywood because she had "beef with people" in the industry.

Speaking on the 'Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard' podcast, Priyanka explained: "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry.

"I had people not casting me for reasons … I had beef with people. I was tired of the politics. I was just like, ‘I need a break.'"

Priyanka – who is married to pop star Nick Jonas – signed a record deal in the US in 2011 and revealed that the move opened doors for her.

'The Matrix Resurrections' star said: "This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I wanted to get. But I was required to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people and it would require, like, grovelling and I had worked for a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.

"So when this music thing came, I was like f*** it. I’m gonna go to America, and Interscope was amazing. They threw the building at me."