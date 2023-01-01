Donald Glover is discussing a Star Wars return

Donald Glover is "talking" to Lucasfilm about a 'Star Wars' return.



The 39-year-old star played Lando Calrissian in the 2018 movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and has hinted that he could be returning to the franchise for a new project.



In a video interview with GQ magazine, Donald said: "We're talking about it. That's as much as I can say without (Lucasfilm president) Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down."



Donald enjoys playing Lando and is determined to choose acting jobs that give him a sense of fulfillment as the pandemic has changed his career outlook.



The 'Atlanta' actor said: "I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it.



"Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic s***, it really had people experience time... People realise their time is valuable. You only get so much."



Glover continued: "I'm not interested in doing anything that's going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I'd much rather spend time with people that I enjoy.



"It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with."



Alden Ehrenreich starred as Han Solo in the project and revealed recently that he was hoping to reprise the part as he feels that he hasn't explored the character fully.



He told Uproxx: "If it was the right iteration and the right thing, I would love it. Because, for me, in the first movie you watch him become Han. I got to be Han Solo for the last 15 minutes of the movie, maybe. And so being Han Solo is the fun part.



"And I have no f****** idea if there is ever a world where any of that happens, and if it happens, great, if it doesn't, whatever."