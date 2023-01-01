Michelle Yeoh to be honoured at Cannes Film Festival

Michelle Yeoh is to receive Kering's Women in Motion award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, who won an Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG award for Best Actress for her performance in that film earlier this year, is adding to her trophy haul after being chosen for the French film event's honour.

In a statement, the star said: "I'm very moved to receive this award. I'm convinced that times are changing; public awareness has certainly grown in recent years. It's vital that women - in front of the camera and behind it - keep playing roles and telling stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of the world."

Yeoh, 60, will receive the prize at Cannes' official Women In Motion dinner to honour women in cinema during the festival, which runs from 16 to 17 May.

Thierry Frémaux, Director of the Festival de Cannes, added: "We are thrilled to be honoring Michelle Yeoh, an actress who is passionately dedicated to her films and has made her mark on the industry in so many different ways, and who we had the great pleasure of welcoming to the jury of the Festival de Cannes in 2002. Throughout her career, she has relentlessly explored new possibilities - to the point where this has become her trademark for a large international audience. The awards she is receiving are simply the inevitable outcome of this exceptional journey."

Since its launch during the Festival in 2015, the prize has been given to Jane Fonda, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Gong Li, Salma Hayek, and Viola Davis.

When taking the stage to accept these awards, Michelle Yeoh gave vibrant speeches, touching on key issues such as diversity, racism, and ageism. "I believe that times are changing. There is much more inclusivity. There is more diversity. Look at me. I've been in this business for 40 years and I finally get to be number one on the call sheet. It just shows that if you believe in yourself, if you believe, and you have passion in what you do, you don't give up." And she added, as a nod to some of her great roles: "Whatever that glass ceiling was, we just ninja-kicked it out, we shattered it... We are at a crossroads. Change has already begun."

In its previous editions at the Festival de Cannes, the Women In Motion Award recognized the careers and commitment of Jane Fonda in 2015, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in 2016, Isabelle Huppert in 2017, Patty Jenkins in 2018, Gong Li in 2019, Salma Hayek in 2021, and Viola Davis in 2022.

"I'm very moved to receive this award. I'm convinced that times are changing; public awareness has certainly grown in recent years. It's vital that women - in front of the camera and behind it - keep playing roles and telling stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of the world."

Michelle Yeoh

"Through her iconic roles, Michelle Yeoh has managed to shatter every stereotype. Together with the Festival de Cannes, we wanted to recognize her significant contribution to cinema, and her ability to inspire future generations of talent. Presenting her with the Women In Motion Award was the obvious choice."

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering

"I am happy and proud to celebrate, along with Kering, the contribution made by women to the film industry. For the past nine years, Women In Motion has been highlighting the figures who have played a key role in changing the way women are represented in culture and the arts. Michelle Yeoh is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding examples of this commitment."

Iris Knobloch, President of the Festival de Cannes

"We are thrilled to be honoring Michelle Yeoh, an actress who is passionately dedicated to her films and has made her mark on the industry in so many different ways, and who we had the great pleasure of welcoming to the jury of the Festival de Cannes in 2002. Throughout her career, she has relentlessly explored new possibilities - to the point where this has become her trademark for a large international audience. The awards she is receiving are simply the inevitable outcome of this exceptional journey."

Thierry Frémaux, Director of the Festival de Cannes