Lance Reddick died of heart and artery disease

Lance Reddick's sudden death was caused by heart and artery disease.

The late actor, known to millions as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in HBO's cult sleeper hit The Wire, passed away on the 17 March. He was 60 years old.

TMZ has obtained a copy of Reddick's death certificate, where the cause of death is stated as Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease.

His wife Stephanie Reddick had found her husband collapsed in the backyard and called 911 last month.

At the time of Reddick's death, he was in the middle of promoting the latest installment of the John Wick franchise - the fourth film in the series.

He, alongside Ian McShane and lead star Keanu Reeves, starred in all four of the action films.