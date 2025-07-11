James Gunn confirms talks for a DC/Marvel crossover

James Gunn says a DC/Marvel crossover is "more likely" now he's the co-head of DC Studios.



The filmmaker and studio executive co-wrote and directed the Marvel Studios adaptation of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and he's now in charge at the rival firm with Peter Safran, and he's confirmed there have been talks of a crossover but it's a long way off from happening.



Gunn told Empire magazine: “I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC].



“Who knows?"



He added: “That’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”



In the past, there's been crossovers with the comics 'JLA/Avengers', and the tales 'Batman/Daredevil: King of New York' and 'Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances'.



However, it's been years since the two superhero universes have collided.



Gunn's final Marvel commitment, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III', is heading to cinemas on May 5.



Meanwhile, Gunn is set to direct 'Superman: Legacy'.



The news came after it was previously announced he would write the script for the upcoming project focused on a younger version of Clark Kent.



Discussing the news on Twitter, Gunn wrote last month: "Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025.



"My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.' I hadn’t realized.



"I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend.



"He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him."