Awkwafina was 'really nervous' about meeting Nicolas Cage on Renfield set

Awkwafina felt "really nervous" meeting Nicolas Cage for the first time on the set of Renfield.



The upcoming horror comedy stars the Oscar-winning actor as legendary vampire Dracula alongside Nicholas Hoult as his long-suffering servant R.M. Renfield.



Awkwafina, who plays Renfield's love interest Rebecca, admitted in an interview with Collider that she was anxious about meeting Cage on the set in New Orleans.



"Nicolas Cage is obviously a legend, and I think I was really nervous to meet him," she shared. "And when I did, I was really happy to find someone that was extremely professional and is everything you want him to be. And to also see him embody Dracula and have so much fun with it, and building who that is and what that looks like in the modern day, to see that, too, as a fellow actress was super cool. When he's on set, it's just a very cool experience."



The Crazy Rich Asians star, real name Nora Lum, went on to describe Hoult as "the perfect scene partner" for her first romantic lead role.



"When she first meets Renfield, it is a bit of a dance, because obviously, he has this horrible secret. But I think they also find each other, and they're both good people," she explained of their relationship. "I'm really glad it was with Nic Hoult, because what other romantic lead would you want on screen?"



Renfield is released in cinemas on Friday.