Emily Ratajkowski addresses Harry Styles kiss

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly addressed her recent kiss with Harry Styles.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 31-year-old model opened up about her dating life following her split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year.

When she spoke to the publication in March, she revealed she had ended her romance with comedian Eric André and wasn't dating much.

"I'm really just not thinking about guys," she said. "I'm working, I'm a single mom. I've been so busy that it's easy not to think about."

However, two weeks later, Emily hit headlines around the world when she was snapped kissing Harry on the streets of Tokyo, Japan.

In a voice note sent to the outlet from Japan, the Gone Girl star stated, "There's a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships (that are said). I'm definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen."

Emily described her split from Sebastian as one of the "most traumatic experiences of (her) entire life", although she declined to go into detail about her "horrifying" year because she doesn't want to risk losing custody of their two-year-old son Sylvester.

"I'm scared," she admitted. "I'm learning that outspoken women don't often get their children."

Following their breakup in June 2022, Emily has been linked to a series of men, including Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

"Even my friends were like, 'What was that like?'" she said of their dates. "I actually don't understand it. People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with."