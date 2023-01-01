Josh Brolin pushing to get Sicario 3 made

Josh Brolin is keen to get working on Sicario 3.

The No Country for Old Men actor played hardened CIA operative Matt Graver in the 2015 action thriller and its 2018 sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

But during a recent interview for Variety, Josh shared that while he and other cast members are keen to return to the story, he doesn't have any updates on the project.

"Would Sicario get made today? Sicario 3 we've been trying to get that right and get that going, but why hasn't it happened? How long can you wait?" he questioned. "A tough movie to get made even though the two made money, and people are asking about it all the time."

A third film, titled Sicario: Capos, was announced prior to the release of the second instalment, but it remains in development.

At present, Josh is gearing up to begin promoting the sci-fi film Dune: Part Two. And while the current "chapter" of his career is coming to a close, he is already thinking about the types of work he wants to take on next.

"I know very clearly that this is the end of a chapter right now. The chapter was probably five years long and I really have enjoyed it and I think we're onto a new one. And I don't know exactly what that is, from writing to directing to finding different types of filmmakers to saying no to more and yes to less," the 55-year-old added.

Dune: Part Two, also featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is set to hit cinemas in November.