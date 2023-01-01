Damson Idris joins cast of Brad Pitt's Formula One movie

Damson Idris has joined the cast of Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie.

The movie stars Pitt, 59, "as a former driver who returns to the sport" of Formula One, while Idris, 31, joins the movie as his teammate.

The director of the untitled film is set to be Joseph Kosinski, 48, the filmmaker behind ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, while action film veteran Jerry Bruckheimer, 78, will co-produce.

F1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton has been recruited by film bosses as a consultant to train Brad for the Apple Studios movie.

Hamilton’s duties include teaching the A-lister everything he needs to know about motorsport, as well as lessons on how to get to grips with a 200mph-plus F1 car.

Hamilton will receive an executive producer credit for his work on the title.

Kosinski has previously promised "in-camera thrills" on the upcoming movie, as he revealed that he will be using effects created solely by the camera to make viewers feel like they are behind the wheel at 200mph.

Joseph told The Wrap: "Certainly seeing people react to an in-camera, authentically captured film like 'Top Gun' makes us feel all good that our approach works and is appreciated by audiences.

"It's almost funny to me to see people who are so enamoured with real photography. Younger people almost haven't seen a lot of it. They're so used to CGI being a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it feels innovative.

"That's exactly the approach for 'Formula One'... to shoot at the real races and real cars and capture it. It's going to be a huge challenge but an exciting one for me."