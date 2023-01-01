Kerry Washington was 'starstruck' meeting Anthony Hopkins on set of Bad Company

Kerry Washington was "starstruck" meeting Anthony Hopkins on the set of their 2002 movie Bad Company.



During a video interview for Marie Claire's Pop Quiz series, the Scandal actress was asked to name her "most starstruck moment" and she recalled the "crazy embarrassing" time she met Hopkins in the catering area on their first movie together.



"I've done two movies with Sir Anthony Hopkins. The first time that I worked with him, I was super nervous about meeting him because he's one of my favourite actors of all time," she shared. "I ran into him at craft service and he, of course, was very calm but I was like shaking and nervous and didn't know what to say to him. He was so kind and so sweet and I'm really grateful that he was so kind and so sweet because it was crazy embarrassing. I don't get starstruck a lot but that was one for me."



In Joel Schumacher's action comedy, Hopkins starred alongside Chris Rock, while Washington portrayed Rock's onscreen girlfriend Julie. Shortly after, Washington appeared as a supporting character in the 2003 drama The Human Stain, which starred Hopkins, Nicole Kidman and Gary Sinise.



The 46-year-old explained to Marie Claire that she was very selective about the parts she accepted, even at the start of her movie career in the early 2000s.



"Even in the beginning of my career, I would say I'd rather work another shift at the restaurant than do a movie that is going to be bad for women or Black people," she stated.