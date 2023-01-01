Timothée Chalamet to do own singing in Bob Dylan biopic

Timothée Chalamet is to showcase his singing voice in an upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

While speaking to Collider for a recent interview, director James Mangold was asked whether The King actor would sing in the project, to be titled A Complete Unknown, or if the music legend's voice would be dubbed in.

He indicated Timothée would use his own voice by replying: "Of course."

In addition, the director revealed that he expects to begin production in "August of this year".

Elsewhere in his interview, James spoke on what drew him to the biopic.

"It's such an amazing time in American culture," he shared. "The story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years - first being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief. It's such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene."

He added that Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, and Joan Baez "all have a role to play in this movie", though the actors cast in these roles have not yet been announced.

James is currently working on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is set to be released in the U.S. on 30 June.