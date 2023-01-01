James Corden teases final guests before The Late Late Show exit

James Corden has announced his last guests before he wraps up his time on The Late Late Show.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight for a recent interview, the talk show host shared that there are 12 star-studded episodes to air before he departs the programme on 27 April.

“My last guest is going to be (a) huge pop star. There’s some really fun things to come,” he smiled. “Twelve shows, three Carpool Karaokes, last Crosswalk the Musical. A really big bit, with I think maybe the biggest movie star in the world.”

Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Allison Janney, and Sharon Stone have signed on to make guest appearances.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian family is set to participate in one last Take A Break segment, Tom Cruise has agreed to join for a sketch, and BLACKPINK has signed on to appear in one more instalment of Carpool Karaoke.

“It’s such an exciting feeling and terrifying and (I’m) just excited and scared at the same time,” the 44-year-old continued. “But I think that’s probably when the most exciting things happen. I haven’t been this scared since I decided to take the show and move to America to do it.”

Ahead of The Late Late Show’s final episode, a one-hour primetime special titled The Last Last Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special will air.

The talk show premiered in March 2015.