Valerie Bertinelli's cooking show cancelled after 14 seasons

Valerie Bertinelli’s popular Food Network show is to end after 14 seasons.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Hot in Cleveland star revealed that Valerie’s Home Cooking has been cancelled.

“I got some good news, and I got some bad news,” she told fans. “The good news is that tomorrow at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of Valerie’s Home Cooking starts airing all-new episodes. The bad news is that it’s its final season.”

The TV personality continued, “Food Network cancelled us last summer, I have no idea why… And I didn’t say anything last summer because honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind.

“But they have not. So, this is it… this is the final season.”

Valerie assured fans that she “loved” making the show and described it as a “dream come true”.

“I loved the crew, I loved everybody in production… They loved making this show for you… So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you,” she concluded.

Valerie’s Home Cooking first premiered on Food Network in 2015.