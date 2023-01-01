Hilary Swank welcomes twins

Hilary Swank has given birth to twins.



On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her babies - a son and a daughter.



"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she wrote alongside a snap of her cradling the newborns while gazing out at the ocean. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."



Hilary, 48, didn't share any further details, such as the babies' names.



However, she was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.



"Aaaaahhhh!!!!! Congratulations," wrote Viola Davis, while Sharon Stone gushed, "God bless honey. This is the most extraordinary journey ever. So happy for you all."



And Sophia Bush posted, "They're HERE."



Hilary announced in October 2022 that she was expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider. The couple wed in August 2018.