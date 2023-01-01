Daisy Lowe welcomes baby daughter

Daisy Lowe is a new mum.

The British model/TV personality took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the arrival of her first child - a baby girl named Ivy.

"Our Easter egg finally hatched! Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true - our dream girl," she wrote alongside a snap of herself and fiancé Jordan Saul cradling the newborn. "I have never known happiness or love like this. I can't stop crying tears of joy."

Daisy, 34, didn't share baby Ivy's date of birth.

However, she was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from her celebrity friends.

"Congratulations mama and papa with your little chicken," wrote Helena Christensen, while Alexa Chung gushed, "Awwww Dais, so happy for you."

Daisy, the daughter of Pearl Lowe and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, announced her pregnancy news last October.