Kim Kardashian joining cast of American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian is to star in the 12th season of American Horror Story.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, co-creator Ryan Murphy announced that the reality TV star will appear opposite series regular Emma Roberts in the upcoming instalment of the FX franchise.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," he said. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

Titled Delicate, the show is to be written by Halley Feiffer. Danielle Valentine's forthcoming novel Delicate Condition will serve as the inspiration for the story.

"Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," the producer added.

While details about their characters remain under wraps, both Kim and Emma have shared the trailer for the programme on their Instagram accounts.

In the past, Kim has made appearances as herself in the TV shows 30 Rock and How I Met Your Mother. The 42-year-old also had a cameo in 2018's Ocean's Eight.

A release date for Delicate is yet to be announced.