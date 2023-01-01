Nick Cannon to host radio show

Nick Cannon has signed on to host his own radio show.

On Monday, the TV personality announced that he is gearing up to launch a weekday morning programme called The Daily Cannon for Amazon's live radio app, Amp.

"I'm excited to be joining the next generation of live audio entertainment on Amp," he said. "Having a place where I can directly connect with listeners five days a week to spotlight the hottest emerging artists, chat about the latest and greatest in music and entertainment, and share real-time announcements in my world and beyond will make The Daily Cannon a show you don't want to miss. There's a magical thing that happens when entertainment is unedited and live, and I am excited for our journey ahead."

Nick will co-host the show with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares three children, and Mason Moussette.

The Daily Cannon is set to begin streaming on 24 April.