Halle Berry responds to troll who criticised her nude photo

Halle Berry has responded to a troll who criticised a nude photo she posted.

After the Moonfall star posted a nude photo of herself drinking wine to Instagram and Twitter on Saturday - captioning it “I do what I wanna do” - a troll reposted the picture with their own caption expressing disapproval.

“Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids,” the user wrote. “Ageing with dignity is no longer a thing.”

Halle replied to her critic, “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?”

In a previous interview with AARP magazine, the actress discussed her thoughts on ageing and beauty.

“We’re all going to get older… Our skin is going to shrivel up and we’re going to look different.” she told the outlet last January. “I see things changing with my face and body, but I’ve never put all my eggs in that basket. I’ve always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you’re walking around in.”