Timothee Chalemet to do his own singing in Bob Dylan biopic

Timothee Chalamet will be doing his own singing in the Bob Dylan biopic.

The movie, titled 'A Complete Unknown', has been teased by James Mangold at the Star Wars Celebration in London and confirmed that the 'Bones and All' actor will be using his vocals in his portrayal of the music icon.

Quizzed on if Timothee would be singing, James told Collider: "Of course."

The director revealed that the movie – which is set to begin filming in August – will be set when a teenage Dylan arrives in New York in the early 1960s as he is on the path to becoming a "worldwide sensation".

James explained: "It's such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob – a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years.

"First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief."

The 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' director added: "It's such an interesting true story about such an interesting moment in the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger to Joan Baez, all have a role to play in this movie."

Mangold's Dylan biopic was first announced in 2020 with Chalamet attached to play the lead role. At the time, it was not known if the actor would perform the music legend's songs but it was revealed that he had started taking guitar lessons in preparation for the part.