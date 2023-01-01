Alec Baldwin granted permission to skip preliminary hearing in Rust shooting case

Alec Baldwin has been given permission to skip an upcoming court appearance in his involuntary manslaughter case.



The 30 Rock actor was expected to appear at the Santa Fe County courthouse in New Mexico on 3 May for the preliminary hearing into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021.



However, the 65-year-old recently filed a waiver requesting not to physically appear in the courtroom and a judge approved it.



"I understand that I am charged with the following offense or offenses under the law of the State of New Mexico: Involuntary Manslaughter... in two alternatives," reads Baldwin's filing, reports Fox News Digital. "I understand that I am entitled to personally appear before the Court at every stage of the criminal proceedings."



It continued, "After reading and understanding the above, I request that the Court permit me to waive a personal appearance in court for the following proceedings: PRELIMINARY HEARING."



The preliminary hearing is expected to last two weeks.



Hutchins died after the prop firearm Baldwin was holding during a rehearsal discharged. He has long denied that he pulled the trigger.



He was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January and he pleaded not guilty in February.



Despite the case, as well as ongoing civil lawsuits related to the incident, Rust is expected to resume filming this spring with Baldwin in the lead role.