Emily Ratajkowski seemingly denies date with Eli Bronfman

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly clarified that she has not dated entrepreneur Eli Bronfman.

During an appearance on the Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh podcast, the My Body author recalled watching a basketball game with her friend, before the media misconstrued the outing as a date.

"I went to a basketball game with my girlfriend who is friends with a guy who had an extra seat, and when I came back from halftime, we switched, I sat next to him, and there were, like, a million pictures, like, 'EmRata seen on a date with so and so,'" Emily recounted. "I was like, 'Can I get a f**king break?'"

Emily has been photographed at basketball games with comedians Pete Davidson and Eric André as well as Seagram heir Eli. It is likely she was referring to Eli as she has previously confirmed going on dates with Pete and Eric.

Elsewhere in the interview, the model and author commented on the romantic attention she has received since she split from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in June 2022.

"In my early twenties, I was always so scared and overwhelmed by that kind of attention," she shared. "And now at 31, I was literally like, 'Whoo, this is great!'"

Emily, who was recently pictured kissing Harry Styles in Japan, also admitted that she was "trying to dodge the cuffs" and settle down because she's happy being single and playing the field.