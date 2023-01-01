Jeremy Renner shares hilarious video Paul Rudd made for him during recovery

Jeremy Renner has shared the hilarious video Paul Rudd made for him while he recovered from his snowplough accident.

The Avengers actor made his first late-night talk show appearance since his accident on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night and walked to the coach with the assistance of a cane. During the chat, he reflected on the support he received from his friends after he was run over by his snowplough on 1 January.

"So Rudd, who I love so much, he happened to be in town as well promoting his movie. He came by a couple times in the hospital and always just making my day. Because he's one of the funniest guys around. Then he sent me a video message," Renner said.

The Hawkeye star explained that Rudd made the message as if Renner was a customer on Cameo, where celebrities record personalised videos for fans for a fee. Kimmel then played Rudd's fake Cameo video for the studio audience and viewers at home.

"Hey Jerry, I hear you're a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snow blower, apparently?" Rudd joked. "Anyway, I just wanted to send this video, it's really from the heart. I hope you're feeling better, sounds like you are, apparently you're a pretty tough guy. Maybe I'll get to meet you one day, wouldn't that be something? In the meantime, take care, take it easy for a while and next time, maybe just let the snow melt. Feel better, Jerry!"

During the interview, the 52-year-old admitted seeing his friends, such as Marvel co-star Chris Evans, made him realise how serious his injuries were.

"Their reaction is what made me feel like, 'Oh, I really hurt myself. I might not pull out of this.' They were terrible actors, they couldn't hide the fact that I looked awful," he joked.

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and broke more than 30 bones in the accident, and he revealed to Kimmel that his "eye did pop out". While his injuries were severe, he still feels lucky because the snowplough "missed every vertebra" and didn't "mess up" any organs and he had no swelling in the brain.